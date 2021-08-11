Pat Lynch, Monadarragh Flock with the Reserve supreme champion, judge Oliver Conway, society chair Stephen Govin; Mark, Mark Og and Clodagh Grealy with the Supreme Champion.

The Irish Suffolk Sheep Society held its third premier show and sale in Roscrea over the weekend, with prices well up on the year.

Last year, only two of the 49 sheep on offer sold for four-figure prices, with that number increasing to 12 from 61 for 2021.

The biggest change came in the ram lamb section, which saw the average price rise by over €300 to settle at €932.

This average is representative of the 26 sold out of 28 present, a similar number to last year.

Shearling rams also saw a jump, with all seven selling to average €817, up almost €200 on 2020.

Securing the supreme championship in the pre-sale show was a January-born ram from the Oranmore flock of Mark Grealy.

Tapped out by judge Oliver Conway, this son of Birness Titanium is out of a Mountford Commander-bred dam.

Tapped forward as male champion earlier in the day, he was secured by a Donegal breeder for the joint-top price of €1,400.

Successful

This topped a very successful day for Grealy, who also secured prices of €1,300 twice and €1,000 for his other lambs.

Clinching the reserve male and reserve supreme championship was a young ram from the Longford-based Monadarragh flock of Pat Lynch.

This mid-January-born lamb is a son of Burnview Magic and a homebred ewe by Burnview Gin & Tonic.

While making it in the show ring, the reserve champion failed to reach his reserve in the sales ring and left unsold.

Securing a bid of €1,200 was Greg Rossiter with his first-prizewinning shearling ram.

This son of Essie Extra was the pick of a commercial farmer from Co Monaghan.

Also hitting €1,200 was John Martin, who got two ram lambs away at the price.

Willie Gleeson from the Wexfo flock sold all four of his ram lambs – at €1,100, €800 and two at €600.

Pat Rossiter, brother of Greg, sold his two for €600 each.

The Dennis Lynch and Sons Moatfarrell flock sold all three ram lambs, for €1,000, €800 and €750, and a male hogget for €750.

Michael Murphy from Tuam was as consistent as ever, selling his two ram lambs for €850 each.

In the female ring, both champion and reserve was secured by Benwisken flock of James Rooney, Sligo.

Tapped as champion was a ewe lamb sired by Cairness Candy and out of a homebred ewe by Benrafton Jack.

The reserve female championship was secured by a direct shearling daughter of Jack.

While both females failed to make their reserve, Rooney did sell two rams, at €1,400 and €950.

Bernadette and Zachery Silke, new breeders from Kinvara in Co Galway, had an excellent day’s success, realising €1,000 and €700 for female hoggets.

Overall, buyers were active from 19 of the 26 counties on the day.