Tariffs were lifted on Irish whiskey in the US and Nigeria which helped sales.

I see the Irish Whiskey Association was busy in 2021.

Global sales had declined by 4% in 2020, mainly due to the reduction in air travel and travel retail, but the association is reporting double-digit growth in 2021 and a new all-time high for global sales of Irish whiskey.

Hopefully this bodes well for demand for Irish grain.

Interestingly, over 90% of Irish whiskey sales around the globe are legally protected and investigations were carried out on over 55 infringements of the Irish Whiskey Geographical Indication.