Nicole Watts, from Ballina, Ballyglunin, Tuam, Co Galway gives her bull calf Sagesse Sidney a kiss before competing in the young handler class at Tullamore show. \ Donal O'Leary

The Dealer is wondering if the Tullamore Show organisers are considering turning the event into a two-day gig.

The popular show, which hosts the national livestock show, takes place every year on the second Sunday in August and 60,000 turned out for last year’s event.

In a survey for 2023, it is asking competitors and the public if they would like to see the show turn into a two-day event.

The Dealer wonders how a two-day event would work at the Butterfield Estate. Would they split showing classes into the two days? I’d be interested to see what the results of the survey show.

Furthermore, I see that the organisers of the show have also moved office due to what it says is the “remarkable growth” of the show. It has relocated to the Axis Business Park outside of Tullamore town.