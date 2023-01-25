The Dealer wonders if bog will be the new road frontage? \ Valerie O’Sullivan

With roadside hedges cut back in many places, I’ve been admiring road frontage this past few weeks.

The time was that a nice bit of road frontage was a great asset to any farmer with kids to educate, a bit of debt to clear or even to enhance ones eligibility.

But now, what with planning permission in rural areas getting like gold dust and the price of building prohibitively expensive, I’m nearly sorry for those lumbered with prime road frontage.

It’s getting to the stage now that we’ll be envious of the good luck of those fortunate to have a nice bit of bog and the promise of the cash cow it might become if rewetting pays handsomely.

The Dealer wonders if bog will be the new road frontage?