The first batches of spring lambs have started to sheepishly enter the ring, says the Dealer. \ Houston Green

I hear there’s been a few spring lambs sheepishly entering the ring at some marts over the last fortnight.

Either these lots were born last November or there’s elephant genetics somewhere in their background.

I heard one farmer say he had never seen a blade of grass and the ewes will be heading back to the ram next month.

Each to their own I say, but have they ever heard that slow and steady wins the race.