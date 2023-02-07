Castration should be delayed until after a strong bond has developed between a ewe and her progeny. \ David Ruffles

The last year was one of the most challenging in recent times for sheep producers.

Escalating input costs were the main concern but significant weather events including a relatively late spring, a prolonged period of drought, which hit farmers in the east, southeast and midlands hardest, and torrential rainfall in November and December also had a major influence on production systems.

With the normal grass growth curve derailed and farmers not in a position to purchase fertiliser and concentrates to compensate, lamb performance suffered for many. This gave rise to reports of significant challenges in finishing lambs with a poor kill-out and lambs presented was an inadequate or suboptimum fat cover two factors under the spotlight.

System review

Some farmers who faced particular challenges in finishing ram lambs are said to be reviewing their system and questioning if leaving lambs entire or switching back to castrating is the best option.

There is no hard and fast rule and the decision will be strongly influenced by on-farm factors and taking the experience of previous years into account.

Decisions should also take into account research on lamb castration and the planned route to market.

Looking at research first, trials conducted by Tim Keady and Seamus Hanrahan in Teagasc Mellows Campus, Athenry, show considerable performance benefits from leaving lambs entire.

One such study undertaken to investigate the effect of castrating male lambs on subsequent performance and carcase characteristics included 157 all-male litters in a mid-season, grass-based production system.

In each of the male litters one lamb was selected at random shortly after birth and castrated, while its sibling was left entire.

Trial results

The effect of lamb castration is summarised in Table 1 for the key performance parameters of interest. Leaving lambs entire increased weaning weight by 1.8kg which, in turn reduced age to slaughter by about 16 days.

The research estimates that the reduced age to slaughter obtained from leaving lambs entire is similar to the response obtained from feeding 17kg concentrates per lamb prior to slaughter.

Entire male lambs recorded poorer slaughter performance in terms of killout with lambs achieving a 1% lower killout. Of particular interest in the context of difficulties in achieving a desired fat cover, castrated lambs recorded a higher fat cover.

The fat cover of lambs left entire was still perfectly adequate but it should be noted that to achieve such a fat cover grazing management needs to be good.

Where grass quality is poor or limiting, the differential in the ability of ram lambs to lay down a satisfactory level of fat cover relative to castrates will be inferior.

The testicles can be held in the scrotum by gently applying pressure using your thumb and index finger. It is important to check that the two testicles are present in the scrotum following castration. \ Philip Doyle

Marketing and additional factors

There are also numerous other factors that should be included in any review of the production system.

Lambing date: early lambing systems, most of which utilise concentrate feeding, typically adopt the practice of leaving lambs entire. These systems are built on driving performance at a stage in an animal’s life when they are most efficient and leaving lambs entire optimises performance. The greatest issues in finishing lambs with regard to adequate fat cover generally come to light from August onwards when lambs aged four to five months of age start to reach sexual maturity. If lambs are normally finished before this date, castrating may compromise this performance. However, for later-born lambs remaining on farm later in the year, there may be a benefit in just castrating later born lambs.

Litter size: the same can be said of litter size. Lambs born and reared as singles have the ability to achieve higher levels of performance. In contrast, male lambs born in a triplet or quad litter and not reared artificially may benefit from consideration being given to castrating.

Route to market: there are only limited incentives from a marketing perspective and even within this there are contrasting opinions.

The Islamic religious festivals of Ramadan (22 March to 20 April) and Eid al-Adha (28 June) have a preference for ram lambs while the domestic butcher trade is for wether lambs and factories do not differentiate.

The influence of lamb castration on the store lamb trade differs significantly. When it comes to good-quality lowland or continental breeds, there is generally a preference for castrates. In terms of crossbred or hill lambs destined for intensive finishing systems, the preference in recent years has been firmly in favour of entire ram lambs, although in 2022 demand was poor irrespective of gender due to costs.

Previous experience

A heavy weighting should be given in any decision to previous experience.

If 2022 was a particularly challenging year to finish ram lambs and can be primarily linked to higher input costs, then the reality is that while variable costs may ease back as the season progresses they will still remain above normal levels.

Attention should also be paid to any significant changes such as moving away from offering concentrate supplementation, significant changes in the flock breeding programme or improvements in the quality of forage available/grazing infrastructure.

Castration process

The method of castration in Irish and UK flocks is via rubber ring castration or use of a burdizzo.

There are strict veterinary rules that need to be adhered to on both accounts.

Rubber ring castration, or other methods which also restrict blood flow to the scrotum, can only take place without an anaesthetic during the first week of life.

Some vets recommend administering anti-inflammatory pain relief and trials are taking place in the UK regarding the application of a rubber ring with a specialised applicator that also administers an anti-inflammatory.

Some farmers using the equipment at farm level highlight that a positive outcome from these investigations could extend the window to undertake rubber ring castration, which would be especially beneficial to outdoor lambing flocks.

The burdizzo method of castration can only be carried out up to three months of age and thereafter castration can only be carried out by a veterinary practitioner.

The process: key steps

The process of rubber ring castration is relatively straightforward and with experience can be carried out with ease and quickly. The following steps are a good guide to follow.

Refrain from applying rubber rings until you are sure that a strong bond has developed between the ewe and her lamb(s). Carry out the process in advance of releasing animals outdoors so that a lamb’s ability to follow her ewe will not be impeded.

Restrain the lamb in a position which is comfortable to work with. For many, this is letting the lamb lie back on your knees or sitting in an upward position.

With your weaker hand, apply pressure at the base of the scrotum or near the abdomen with your thumb and index finger, taking care to ease the testicles into the scrotum region. If the testicles are not present, changing the position of the lamb may help. On rare occasions, you may need to delay the practice for a few days if the testicles are not present.

Apply the rubber ring to the base of the scrotum, again taking care to ensure the testicles do not slip back out of the scrotum. Caution is also required to ensure the two nipples at the base of the scrotum are not caught inside the rubber ring. If so, then the position of the rubber ring needs to be adjusted.