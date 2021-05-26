I see that John Moloney, former Glanbia managing director, will leave his position as chair of international sales group DCC following its AGM this year.

It was a plum position, attracting an annual pay package of €314,000 in 2019.

The Dealer wonders did balancing the demands of DCC with his role as director and chair designate of ABP become too challenging.

Am I the only one left wondering what Larry Goodman must have put on the table to attract Maloney into the fold? That’s unlikely to become public information though.