Irish Farmers Journal Pedigree editor Shane Murphy exhibiting his 11-month old Angus heifer Mercury Red Unbeatable Kim ET who sold for a new Irish Angus Elite sale record price of €13,200 over the weekend. See full report on Pedigree P38-40. \ Tricia Kennedy

I see that colour mattered at the recent Irish Angus elite show and sale of bulls and heifers in Carrick-on-Shannon at the weekend.

One of the youngest heifers in the sale, bred by Irish Farmers Journal pedigree editor Shane Murphy, hit the headlines when the hammer dropped at €13,200 on Saturday. She was the only red heifer in the sale and everybody wanted her.

While people will recognise Irish Angus cattle as being black, many Aberdeen Angus cattle carry a red gene and, if crossed with animals with red genes, you have a chance of breeding a red calf.

“I want a red one” will be all the AI man will hear for the next few months!