This week, the Irish Farmers Journal takes a deep dive into the economics of solar PV on Irish farms. The introduction of the micro-generation support scheme (MSS) was heralded as a breakthrough in farm renewable energy generation. However, nearly five months on from its introduction, various elements of the scheme have yet to be put in place.

Nevertheless, many farmers are now considering solar PV as a potential solution to reduce high electricity prices.

The Irish Farmers Journal commissioned consultants Watt Footprint to conduct a special report exploring the economics of solar PV on a range of farm scenarios. This Focus feature will run through each of the six scenarios: a 100-cow dairy farm and a 300-cow dairy farm, a 800-sow pig farm, a mixed livestock farm, a potato farm with cold storage and a standalone 50kW small-scale solar farm.

In each scenario, we look at the solar PV system cost, connection requirements, value of export payments, available grant aid, payback and estimated carbon reduction.

However, the scenarios serve only as an example to help readers understand how solar PV may work on their farm.

PV: photovoltaics.

kW: a kilowatt is a measure of how much power an electric appliance consumes or produces.

kWh: a kilowatt-hour measures the energy an appliance uses or produces in kilowatts per hour.

MIC: maximum import capacity is the maximum electricity demand level that can be catered for by a connection to the electricity network. MIC is stated in kilovolt-amps

Peak load: the maximum of electrical power demand.

ACA: accelerated capital allowances.