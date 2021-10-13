The Dealer looks forward to seeing it on mart boards around the country to determine whether the finger keeps wagging.

The Dealer sees that the boys and girls in Bandon, or should I say Cork, have come up with another index to help beef farmers make more money.

It’s easy to get confused with all the acronyms in breeding.

You’ve got the EBI, the DBI, the COW, the BOW, the RI and the TI and now we have the CBV (commercial beef value).

The new index is set to be rolled out in the coming weeks. It’s basically the terminal index with the calving traits stripped out.

It’s going to be important for farmers buying dairy beef calves but it will also be a boost for suckler animals as well.

