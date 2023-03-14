Pictured at the launch are Freda Kinnarney, ISA national vice-president; Raymond Brady, ISA national president John Cahalan, chief commercial officer at FBD; Jim Harrison, ISA national secretary; Catherine Cotter, ISA national PRO; and David Devane, ISA national treasurer.

The Irish Shows Association 2023 yearbook was launched on Saturday 4 March in the Tullamore Court Hotel in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

It’s the go-to guide for all involved in agricultural shows and has over 280 pages of show dates, contact information and details of national championships taking place in 2023.

It also contains lists of relevant judges. The 2023 edition was launched by John Cahalan, chief commercial officer at FBD Insurance. Speaking at the launch, Cahalan wished all of the ISA member shows every success for the season ahead and emphasised the importance of shows in rural Ireland, not just economically, but socially and culturally within communities the length and breadth of the country.

National president of the ISA, Ray Brady, congratulated the national secretary, Jim Harrison, and the ISA team on producing an excellent publication.

Copies of the 2023 ISA yearbook can be obtained from your local show secretary or you can order them directly through the website www.irishshows.org at a cost of €10.