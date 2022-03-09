The Irish Shows Association held its AGM at the weekend in Wexford. Shows all around the country are gearing up for a really busy 2022 with almost the full complement of events back for 2022.

Speaking at the AGM, ISA president Catherine Gallagher said: “We are delighted to get back into action for 2022 and I know show committees are absolutely buzzing at the prospects of running their local shows again in 2022. We are in the age of technology and it is important that we as an organisation embrace technology for the benefit of the showing community. The board of the Irish Shows Association are currently in the process of procuring funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Leader Programme, to develop a computer software package for all our member shows going forward.

“If successful in securing this funding, I would urge all show committees to give the matter serious consideration, as this is a once-off opportunity to avail of a bespoke software package for member show committees.”

A full list of the 2022 shows can be found at www.irishshows.org.