Geoff Liffey, business development manager at Dotser; Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys; Catherine Gallagher, outgoing national president of the ISA; Jim Harrison, national secretary of the ISA, and Ciara Kinnarney, Supershow manager at Dotser, at the launch event.

The Irish Shows Association (ISA) has announced the launch of its ISA SuperShow platform, an integrated show management IT system, which will be available to all its members.

During the enforced break in the ISA’s regular activities due to COVID-19, the association was able to focus on taking a step towards digitalisation

In recent years, shows have found it increasingly difficult to attract people to administrative positions due to the significant time and paperwork involved. The ISA set about seeking funding to develop a cloud-based show management system to reduce the administrative burden on show volunteers.

In 2022, the ISA went to tender and awarded the contract to Irish software development and integration company, Dotser. The new system will allow organisers/entrants/participants to log information, such as animal details, only once and use this same data for their next show.

The project is part-funded under the LEADER national co-operation programme, which is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Department of Agriculture, as part of Project Ireland 2040.

The project is being led out by Monaghan Integrated Development CLG in partnership with Avondhu Blackwater Partnership CLG, Galway Rural Development CLG and Southwest Mayo Development Company CLG.

Support

Speaking at the launch, Gabriel O’Connell, CEO of Monaghan Integrated Development and lead project partner, said: “It has been a great pleasure to work with the board of the ISA and being able to support this worthwhile project under the LEADER national cooperation measure.”

Sabina Trench, Southwest Mayo Development Company and project partner, says: “We are delighted to take part in such an exciting software project and are hopeful it will help future-proof our agricultural shows in the years ahead.”

Cllr John O’Sullivan, chair of the West Cork LCDC and LEADER co-operation project partner, commended the ambitious project. He said the platform will “greatly enhance the work undertaken by ISA volunteers, both locally and regionally. This will, in turn, improve the organisation of such events and the visitor experience, while increasing prosperity in our rural communities”.

Steve Dolan, Galway Rural Development CLG, said: “Aside from the contribution to the rural economy, agricultural shows provide for great community events. Agricultural shows also provide entertainment for families, with Galway among the most vibrant in that regard.”

Up to 45 ISA member shows will be live on the new system for the coming showing season and exhibitors are encouraged to avail of the service.

A list of all participating shows will be published on the Irish Shows Association website, www.irishshows.org.

Loughnan Hooper, chief executive officer at Dotser, said “We are delighted to have been awarded this tender to power all ISA shows with the ISA Supershow platform, and are excited for each of the shows that will benefit greatly from the system. Being the culmination of 20 years’ development and fine-tuning work on the ground in the agriculture and events industry and with voluntary organisation structures, we have arrived at what is now the most ideal show management solution for the ISA’s members.”

Training

The rollout of the project has commenced with training under way including a session held at the recent ISA AGM, where Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys commended the ISA for “the great work being done in digitising and future-proofing the shows”.