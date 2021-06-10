The land for sale is currently used for grazing sheep.

Sherry FitzGerald Crowley in Co Mayo is selling an 81ac block of land in Clew Bay, with a guide price of €570,000.

The land is part of Collanmore Island. It is one of the largest of the many small islands in the inner bay.

The land is described by the auctioneers as being fair quality, suitable for grazing.

The land for sale is contained in folio MY955

It is currently stocked with sheep, but has been used for cattle grazing in the past.

Access a key issue

As with any island property, access is a key issue. There is no bridge or road connection to the island.

However, according to the auctioneers, it is accessible by tractor or similar vehicle, or on foot, when tides are low.

This picture shows the causeway which provides vehicle access to the island when tides are low. We are looking towards Collonmore island.

Access is from the causeway at Claggan, Kilmeena.

Sherry Fitzgerald says that this access is available on six to seven days out of 14, depending on tides.

The island can be accessed at any time by boat from a number of harbours, the closest being Rosmoney.

Mains water

There is mains water and a mains electricity connection to the island.

There are a number of other properties on Collonmore Island, including farms, houses, guest accommodation and a leisure business.

Access via the local roads which come off the N59 Westport to Newport route.

The asking price for the holding is the equivalent of €7,000/ac.