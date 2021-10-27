The Irish Seed Trade Association has just announced a new bursary to help support researchers working on tillage projects.

The Irish Seed Trade Association (ITSA) has launched a new bursary to support research and development work for the Irish tillage sector. The bursary is targeted at people involved in research that is being supervised and supported by organisations such as Teagasc, Waterford Institute of Technology and University College Dublin.

The bursary can be used to support a project, report or postgraduate research for a masters’ degree or a PhD for a period of two or four years, respectively.

It is valued at €12,000 per year for a masters’ or PhD, but a once-off project or report can apply for a maximum for €18,000, to be completed within 18 months.

Applications will be assessed on the potential value of the project to the tillage sector, its relevance to the work of the association, its potential benefit and the capacity of the applicant to deliver. Applications should be made on or before 17 December 2021 – contact bquigley@irishseedtrade.ie for application forms.