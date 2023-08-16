Pat Moran, Galway

“It’s a city party that’s running the country now. They’ve no time in the world for rural Ireland.

“I am farming a long time. It’s a sad day for the sector. They voted to rewet what you drained 25 years ago, to flood it again. There’s a lot of things wrong. There’s no chance for farming. It’s absolutely scandalous.”

Emma Hennesy, Offaly

“I think farmers just want someone they can trust and within the farming community, there’s a lot of trust there – brotherhood.

“It’s very hard to trust someone in a suit behind a desk who doesn’t understand your struggles and what you’re going through.

“The climate issue – I think farmers are being treated unfairly. There are bigger causes in my mind and then income, definitely – no-one understands what it costs to put lambs on the table.”

Brendan Mulroy, Mayo

“I would nearly run for it if it was set up. I think it’s a brilliant idea. It happened in the Netherlands and it won.

“Farmers need a voice. The farmer is always the last man in line. It has to represent all farmers. From the very, very small man in the west of Ireland to the bigger man in the south and everyone in between.”

Jack Williams, Meath

“I would consider it. I’d need to hear where they are on things in general, not just farming.

“I would like to see them succeed, but I don’t think they will. I doubt they will be able to survive. There would have been some that tried setting up new parties but they never came to much.”