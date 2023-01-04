The philanthropic farmers of Shinrone, Co Offaly, were fighting over worm doses, trailers of timber and even gym memberships at an auction which took place after a tractor run in the village on New Year’s Day.
I’m told one farmer gave €210 for 5l of Chanaverm, about four times what you’d pay for it in store.
A beef farmer and local contractor went hell for leather for a gym membership, even though I’m told both would frequent the local pub more often than the gym. A local haulier gave London - €650 - for a load of timber worth €150.
Over €15,000 was raised between the run and the auction, which is now in its third year. All proceeds are being donated to the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund and local charities.
