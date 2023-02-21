“The TAMS III scheme as now announced, provides farmers with virtually free machines in order to put agricultural contractors out of business,” said FCI national chair, John Hughes” \ Donal O’ Leary

“An outright declaration of war,” on all agricultural contractors, is how The Association of Farm Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has responded to the TAMS III announcement.

The organisation stated that the scheme provides farmers with “virtually free machines” which will put agricultural contractors out of business.

“The glaring omission from the TAMS III announcement points to the continuing total exclusion of agricultural contractors from the huge financial benefits totalling €370m, provided for the purchase of a range of farm machines, all of which will be directly competing on an unfair basis with the services provided by agricultural contractors,” said FCI national chair John Hughes.

Following several submissions from the FCI for contractor inclusion, the association warns that the scheme could force agricultural contractors out of business as grant-aided machinery will be competing unfairly with that which is non-subsidised and owned by the contractor.

“The Department seeks to totally eliminate the hugely valuable and essential agricultural contractor sector while giving up to 60% grant aid for machinery investments solely to farmers as if the agricultural contractor sector is totally invisible and simply does not exist.

“This approach is both blatantly discriminatory and blatantly anti-competitive,” stated the FCI.

In a letter sent to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, the FCI vented frustration at the decision that it said has happened against a backdrop where all farm organisations and Teagasc have acknowledged the hugely significant role of the agricultural contractor.

According to the FCI, Teagasc reports show that Irish farmers spent an average of €5,682 on contractor services in 2021, equating to €760m based on a population of 135,000 farms.

Aside from contractor exclusion, the association said the construction of silage pits and slurry storage on farms should be prioritised as a result of increased cow numbers and not the purchase of ‘shiny new metal’.

Carbon impact

The FCI strongly believes that TAMS III is promoting additional and unnecessary investment in more machinery, contrary to Government and EU polices of reducing carbon emissions in Irish agriculture.

“When an agricultural contractor provides a service to 50 or 100 farmers in a region, that contractor is spreading the carbon load more efficiently across all farms rather than if each of those 50 to 100 farmers invested in their own tractors and machines,” said John Hughes.

The contractors association also said grant aiding the purchase of slurry tankers and trailing shoe systems will necessitate the purchase of larger tractors at a time when there are more than enough machines in contractor fleets.

Contractor register

The FCI called on the Department to form an independently audited professional agricultural contractors’ register which would facilitate improved standards and continuous professional development and even offer apprenticeship programmes for operators.

Finally, Hughes stated that there must be “political will to support the sector or otherwise witness its rapid demise as machinery investment costs soar, while charge rates remain stifled by uncompetitive players supported by Department TAMS III grant aid.”