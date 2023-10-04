While not a widely known brand here in Ireland, Faresin is an Italian manufacturer of telehandlers and mixer wagons, or diet feeders as they’re more commonly referred to on the Irish market.

Having already developed a number of electrically powered telehandler models in recent years, developing an electrically powered self-propelled diet feeder range was inevitably the next milestone to complete its electrified equipment range.

Originally founded in 1973, Faresin recently hosted a 50th anniversary event where it previewed its latest innovations – a new telehandler model and its electric diet feeder, both of which will be publicly unveiled at Agritechnica next month.

First model

The first model within the new Italian-built Leader PF Full Electric range to see the light of day is the 1.14. It is a single-auger machine offering a 14m3 capacity, which, according to Faresin, offers a working experience that is fully equivalent to its diesel-powered counterpart.

The challenge, according to the company, was to build a machine with a battery range capable of lasting for an entire day on a medium-sized farm. This resulted in the inclusion of a 91kW, 210Ah lithium-ion battery.

The universal charging system is compatible with both 220V single phase and 400V three-phase power supplies. Aiding range is an on-board regeneration system which recovers energy from braking.

A 51kW electric motor positioned in the rear axle also transmits power mechanically to the front axle via a cardan shaft, while a selectable two-speed system allows a maximum speed of up to 20km/h.

Other features include four-wheel steer, crab steer and front-wheel drive only modes and a height adjustable hydro-pneumatic suspension system.

Mixing and cab

Both the vertical mixing auger and 2m-wide milling head for loading are powered via 45kW electric motors. Up to eight mixing speeds can be chosen from. As one would expect, an on-board electronic weighing and feed-out system is also fitted.

Inside the cab, there is a new 10in display, showing all machine parameters and data from the integrated NIR analysis system. The main functions are then operated by the electro-proportional joystick and the side keypads.