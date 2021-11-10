The conference will be held on 2 December in the Clonard Court hotel in Athy, Kildare.

The annual Irish Tillage and Land Use Society (ITLUS) winter conference and AGM is set to return to an in-person event this December. The conference will cover a wide array of topics and challenges facing the tillage sector.

The morning will kick off with a talk on incoming changes to CAP entitlements and eco schemes. The conference will then explore using native oats in feed and its impact on methane emissions.

Finally, the morning session will end with a talk on the effect of transport and logistics on grain markets and agricultural supply chains with Bank of Ireland’s Eoin Lowry.

The afternoon session kicks off with former Irish Farmers Journal From the Tramlines farmer and recently crowned UK Farmer of the year Simon Best and will focus on his arable business in Co Down. The topic will then shift to fertiliser and organic farming practices.

Finally, conventional tillage farmer James Ashmore will give his perspective on the industry.

The conference will be held on 2 December in the Clonard Court Hotel in Athy, Co Kildare. Registration can be done on the day and is open from 9:15am onwards, with the first talk kicking off at 10am.

The AGM is set to kick off at 4:30pm. COVID-19 vaccination certs and masks will be required.