Next week is one of the busiest weeks of the year for agricultural shows, with Roscommon, Cappamore, Tullow, Ballyshannon and Mohill taking place this weekend and Virginia and Iverk taking place next week.

Iverk is a big one for Irish Angus breeders, with its all-Ireland championships taking place on Saturday 27 August at the Kilkenny venue.

This year, there are five different competitions involved:

The all-Ireland Irish Angus bull calf championships.

The Irish Angus female classes.

The Tread na hEireann competition.

The Irish Angus young stockperson of the year.

The Irish Angus junior young handler.

With a total prize fund of €36,500, this is the biggest cattle championship of the showing season.

There are three classes in the bull calf competition with a prize fund of €27,000.

Class A is for Irish Angus bull calves born from 1 August 2021 to 31 October 2021.

Class B is for calves born from 1 November 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Class C is for calves born from 1 February 2022 to 30 April 2022.

Qualifiers

Exhibitors have qualified for the final at regional agricultural shows all across the country. The list of qualifying shows includes Clonakilty, Gorey, Charleville, Barryroe, Longford, Mullingar, Carberry, Bonniconlon, Arva, Nenagh, Ballinamore, Cappamore, Mohill and Roscommon.

There are four Angus female classes with a prize fund of €3,000. These are direct entry classes at Iverk Show.

New event

The Tread na hEireann competition will also take place for the first time this year. This is a new event with a prize fund of €3,000. Each entry consists of three animals; an Irish Angus cow, an in-calf maiden heifer born between 1 February 2020 and 31 July 2021 and a male or female born on or after 1 August 2021.

The Irish Angus young stockperson of the year and the Irish Angus junior young handler are part of the Irish Angus youth development programme (YDP) and this year have a prize fund of €3,000.

Participants in the young stockperson of the year have qualified for the final at various shows around the country.