Next week is one of the busiest weeks of the year for agricultural shows, with Roscommon, Cappamore, Tullow, Ballyshannon and Mohill taking place this weekend and Virginia and Iverk taking place next week.
Iverk is a big one for Irish Angus breeders, with its all-Ireland championships taking place on Saturday 27 August at the Kilkenny venue.
This year, there are five different competitions involved:
With a total prize fund of €36,500, this is the biggest cattle championship of the showing season.
There are three classes in the bull calf competition with a prize fund of €27,000.
Qualifiers
Exhibitors have qualified for the final at regional agricultural shows all across the country. The list of qualifying shows includes Clonakilty, Gorey, Charleville, Barryroe, Longford, Mullingar, Carberry, Bonniconlon, Arva, Nenagh, Ballinamore, Cappamore, Mohill and Roscommon.
There are four Angus female classes with a prize fund of €3,000. These are direct entry classes at Iverk Show.
New event
The Tread na hEireann competition will also take place for the first time this year. This is a new event with a prize fund of €3,000. Each entry consists of three animals; an Irish Angus cow, an in-calf maiden heifer born between 1 February 2020 and 31 July 2021 and a male or female born on or after 1 August 2021.
The Irish Angus young stockperson of the year and the Irish Angus junior young handler are part of the Irish Angus youth development programme (YDP) and this year have a prize fund of €3,000.
Participants in the young stockperson of the year have qualified for the final at various shows around the country.
