A 12x6 Ifor Williams trailer was stolen at 1.40am Sunday night 9 July from a yard in Newpark, Kiltoom, Co Roscommon.

The owner of the trailer Noel Grehan told the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday that the CCTV footage of the yard showed the thieves enter the locked yard at 1.40am.

They proceeded to cut locks on sheds. However, they failed to unlock a shed where a quad and many tools were stored.

Noel said: “They even tried to rob diesel from the tank before leaving the yard 40 minutes later.”

The Ifor Williams can be identified by one new wheel on the back passenger side of the trailer.

The trailer stolen from Roscommon.

Since the incident, the farmer was informed by a neighbour that there was a young male in the yard around 6pm Sunday evening looking at the trailer and gates - the neighbour believed it to be a member of Grehan’s family.

“The trailer was sighted going on to the dual carriageway towards Dublin,” he said.

Garda Michael Walsh from Roscommon Garda Station said that “an investigation is under way and we are appealing for any witnesses with dashcam footage to contact Roscommon station on 0906-638 300”.