Jack Kennedy is the new editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

Matt Dempsey, chair of The Agricultural Trust, confirmed on Tuesday that the board of the trust had unanimously ratified the appointment.

Commenting on the appointment, Dempsey said he was delighted that Jack had emerged from a strong field of contenders.

“Jack is with the Irish Farmers Journal for almost 20 years, having been dairy editor and most recently deputy editor. He has proven himself to be both innovative and capable,” Dempsey said.

“We wish him every possible success as the Irish Farmers Journal enters its 75th year,” he added.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to be appointed editor at the Irish Farmers Journal and to lead a talented team focused on promoting Irish food and farming,” Kennedy said.

“I will ensure we continue to innovate and challenge conventional thinking, to support, inform and serve farmers, their families and wider rural communities.”

The Tipperary man takes up his new role with immediate effect.