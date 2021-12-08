The Dealer hears that prominent Department of Agriculture official Jack Nolan is leaving the nitrates section to head up a beefed-up organics division within the Department.

This will be the first time that organics will have a senior inspector in charge and illustrates the increased weighting the Department is putting on organics.

The Wexford man is being replaced in the nitrates division by Ted Massey, who came out on top of a recent panel formed for senior inspectors.

Massey is currently working in the CAP section and was formerly on the council of the Agricultural Science Association.