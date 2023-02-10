The farmer has been ordered to pay over £7,000 in costs to DAERA.

A pig farmer from Co Down is facing prison after being convicted of 10 charges of causing unnecessary suffering to pigs and one charge relating to him failing to properly dispose of pig carcases.

The verdict came after all pigs on the farm were euthanised following a divisional veterinary officer opinion that over 90% of pigs on the farm were showing signs of neglect, were not properly cared for and had suffered unnecessarily over a long period of time.

The farmer - Nigel Foster (55) of Whiterock Road, Killinchy, Co Down - has also been ordered to pay costs of £7,582 to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and a £25 offender levy.

Mr Foster received a 15-month custodial sentence on the 10 counts of causing unnecessary suffering and an eight-month custodial sentence on the failure to dispose of the carcases, which is to run concurrently.

He will spend seven and a half months in custody and the same period on licence.

Dead pigs

Dead pigs were found among living pigs and a “large number” of pig carcases and body parts were found when DAERA staff arrived at the farm.

Pigs that were severely ill and pigs suffering from starvation were found on the premises too.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) took the case in the Crown Court because it is one of the “most serious” farm animal welfare-related investigations undertaken by DAERA and because of the penalties available.

Mr Foster will not be allowed to keep, own or participate in keeping animals for a period of seven years.

He is also disqualified from being party to an arrangement under which animals are kept, from transporting animals and arranging transport of any animal for the same period.