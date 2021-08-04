Auctioneer Richard Beattie at the start of the Jalex flock sale on James Alexander's farm outside Randalstown, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green

The annual sale of breeding sheep offered by Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown, recorded an average of £259 across 1,038 animals, an increase on last year’s average of £245.

Among the group pens sold, Suffolk gimmers made from £220 to a top of £440.

Stand-out show animals sold individually made from £220 up to £580. Suffolk cross and Cheviot cross Mule gimmers sold for similar prices. Along with local buying interest, over 300 sheep were bought by breeders in Britain.

Breeding sales

Sales of breeding sheep are now under way and early reports indicate breeding hoggets are generally selling from £160 to £210.

Store

In the store lamb trade, short-keep Suffolk and Texel crosses are making £82 to £88, with top quality lots making over the £90 mark.

Lighter lambs are making anywhere from £65 to £80 depending on size and quality.

Factory lambs

An upturn in demand in the marts has strengthened factory lamb prices with base quotes rising 15p to 490p/kg with deals of 5p to 10p/kg more on offer to secure numbers.

Read more

