The supreme champion sponsored by Bank of Ireland and the recipient of the coveted Allams Cup at the fifth Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships was awarded to JCB Commercials from Co Down. From left: Charlie Beverland, Mark Reid, Gareth Corrie, Gavin Scott (judge), Johnny Neill and Diane McCall (Bank of Ireland). On the night, the supreme champion was purchased for £6,500 by Kitson Family Butchers, North Yorkshire. \ Willie McElroy

The Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships returned to Balmoral Park last Tuesday, 22 November.

With a bustling atmosphere around the rings from early morning, exhibitors turned out their best hand to compete for the many championships on offer.

At this year’s championships, the difficult task of presiding over all of the classes and championships fell at the hands of three judges. Barry Gallagher took on the challenge of the calf classes, Gavin Scott had the task of the cattle classes and championships, Ivan Lynn was selected to take on the breeding heifer championship, while Andrew Burleigh was faced with the Ulster housewife championship later that evening.

With 14 championships to be judged on the day, there was certainly no messing around for James Alexander and his team. Team Jalex, from Randalstown, Co Antrim, turned out 10 cattle on the day, and swept the boards when they secured eight championships and two reserve championship titles, including the reserve supreme champion of the show.

The champion breeding heifer sponsored by MCV Competitions at the 2022 Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships was exhibited by James Alexander from Randalstown. This animal made top price on the night, selling for £10,000 to Ivan Lynn from Armoy. From left: Jake Robson, Ivan Lynn (judge) and Conor McVeigh (MCV Competitions). \ Willie McElroy

The list of accolades on the day for the Jalex team included Charolais champion which was bred by the Dolan brothers, Co Donegal, and purchased in Carrick-on-Shannon at the 2021 Winter Fair, selling for £3,300 (€3,837) on the night, while the Hereford champion was also reserve native breed champion selling for £3,200 (€3,720).

The title of champion calf was awarded to Joseph McCarragher from Armagh. The Duke of Bedford Champion Calf Cup, provided by the Royal Smithfield Club, was presented to Teresa McKearney and Samuel Gillespie by Vickie White from RUAS. The champion calf sold for £2,900 and was purchased by the Breen Family. \ Willie McElroy

The Shorthorn champion sold for £2,900 (€3,372), the Simmental champion sold for £3,500 (€4,069), the British Blonde champion which was sold for £4,300 (€5,000)was bred by Enda McGee, Co Westmeath, the British Blue champion which went on to be tapped out as the reserve supreme champion was bred by Gordon Pearson, Co Laois, and sold for £7,500 (€8,720) – the third highest price animal in the sale.

The second highest price and young farmers’ champion from James Alexander was bred by Brendan O’Regan, Co Mayo, and sold for £8,000 (€9,302), while the top price of £10,000 was paid for the breeding heifer champion, a Belgian Blue heifer bred in Co Wicklow.

Supreme champion

The supreme champion which was previously tapped out as the Limousin champion on the day went to JCB Commercials, Newtownards, Co Down, for their Limousin heifer bred by Noel McSweeney, Co Cork.

Totally Illegal was previously champion at the Balmoral Show in May and she sold at the Royal Ulster Beef and Lamb for £6,500 (€7,558).

JCB Commercials went on to claim the reserve Charolais championship with their heifer that sold for £2,300 (€2,674) before their Shorthorn heifer went on to claim the reserve breed champion title that sold for £2,550 (€2,965).

In the Limousin ring, it was the McCrea family from Strabane, Co Tyrone, standing in the reserve champion spot with their heifer that went on to sell for £3,700 (€4,302).

The Leonard brothers, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, secured the reserve Simmental champion with a heifer that was knocked down for £2,900 (€3,372).

In the British Blue ring it was Conor Small from Kilkeel, Co Down, who stole the reserve championship title with a Blue heifer that unfortunately failed to meet her reserve on the night.

The reserve supreme champion, champion British Blue and the British Blue Cup was awarded to James Alexander from Randalstown, selling for £7,500 to Gordon Cameron. From left: Eamon McGarry and Stacey Patterson (RUAS). \ Willie McElroy

There was a shake-up for the championship title in the Angus ring, with Allen Shortt and Emma Allen, in partnership with Mark Reid, Strabane, Co Tyrone, securing the top spot with an Angus heifer that went on to be tapped out as the native breeds champion and sold for £3,000 (€3,488).

The McCrea family was back to claim another reserve championship title, this time in the Angus ring with a heifer that sold for £2,500 (€2,906).

It was the turn of the British Blonde next, where Jalex were followed in reserve this time by Thomas Johnston, Toome, Co Antrim, which sold for £2,500 (€2,906).

The hotly contested calf championship was won by Joseph McCarragher, Co Armagh, who previously secured the Limousin calf championship, making £2,900 (€3,372).

Standing in reserve was Magee Farms, Rostrevor, Co Down, with their Limousin calf which sold for £5,500 (€6,395).

The much anticipated Ulster housewife championship was won by Robert Miller from Moneymore, with a Limousin heifer that sold for £3,000 (€3,488), while the reserve housewife championship was awarded to Martin Gallagher from Omagh, who sold his Charolais heifer for £3,400 (€3,953).