This Suffolk gimmer topped the trade at the 2023 JALEX Jewels sale. She is the last Scrogton Jack The Lad daughter, out of one of the flock's foundation females. \ Alfie Shaw

Shearlings sold to a top of £520 for a purebred Suffolk gimmer at the annual sale of breeding sheep from the Jalex flock of James Alexander, Randalstown.

This year’s sale is the fifth to be held on-farm, with 1,250 breeding sheep selling to an average of £242 for shearlings, up from £223 at last year’s sale. Ewe lambs sold to an average of £224.

Other stand-out prices saw a pen of six Suffolk shearlings make £420, with a similar sized pen of Cheviot Mule gimmers selling for £370.

Overall, Suffolk shearlings saw most buying interest and averaged £250 per head.

Cheviot Mules sold for an average of £237, with Texels at £226. Suffolk ewe lambs made £220.

