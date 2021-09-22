In-calf heifers topped £6,100 at a special sale of breeding stock from Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown.
In a break from the normal on-farm sales due to time constraints, heifers were sold through a timed online auction from Friday 17 to Monday 20 September.
Topping the sale was a Belgian Blue cross Limousin heifer born in June 2019. The heifer is due to calve down in February, with a male calf sired by the Limousin Turbell Power Ranger.
Second highest price recorded was £5,650 for another Blue cross heifer, in-calf to the Limousin sire The Grove Farm P381, and expecting a male calf in January.
An April 2019 born Angus cross heifer made the third highest price at £5,100. Also in-calf to a Limousin sire, she is due in January.
Across the sale, a 100% clearance saw 61 heifers sold to an average just over £3,100.
