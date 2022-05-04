In-calf heifers sold to a top price of £10,000 at the spring sale from the Jalex herd.

Almost 200 in-calf heifers from the Jalex herd of Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown, sold to an average of £2,504 on Saturday 30 April.

The sale, conducted by Carlisle-based Harrison and Hetherington, saw 25% of animals sold to herds based in Britain.

Topping the trade at £10,000 was a Belgian Blue cross heifer, carrying a heifer sired by the Limousin bull Brooksland Poet. The heifer sold to a farmer based in Scotland.

Next highest was £6,700 paid by a Co Antrim farmer for a Limousin heifer from Ampertaine Commander, carrying a heifer calf.

The same farmer purchased the highest priced Charolais heifer at £4,100, with this animal also in-calf to a Limousin.

Simmental cross heifers sold to £3,000 for a pedigree non-registered animal, while heifers with calves at foot sold to £3,300 on two occasions.

Charolais

On Friday 29 April, the NI Charolais Club hosted its spring sale at Swatragh Mart with 30 bulls averaging £4,163, up £623 on the previous year.

Top price was 9,600gns for the reserve supreme champion, Glencoe Ragnorak, bred by P & V McDonald, Newry.

The supreme champion title went to Killadeas Robert from S & D Bothwell, Ballinamallard, with the animal selling for 7,000gns.

Five heifers averaged £3,140, with the champion female, Carnview Rihanna from J McGuigan, Maghera selling for 4,800gns.

Read more

Beef quotes jump again as beef demand heats up