In-calf heifers averaged £3,375 at the latest timed auction from the Jalex herd. \ Claire Nash

Jalex in-calf heifers sell to £8,100

In-calf heifers averaged £3,375 across 34 lots during a timed auction for the Jalex herd of Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown, which concluded on Monday.

Topping the sale was a Limousin cross Belgian Blue heifer at £8,100. Born in September 2019, the heifer was sired by Elite Ice Cream and due to calve in October with a bull calf sired by Elderberry Galahad.

Next up was £6,500 paid for Elite Montana, a 2017 born Limousin animal due to calve in December to Brooklands Preston.

Other noted prices saw a 2019 born Blue heifer, due to calve in September, making £6,400. Seven hefiers sold above the £4,000 mark, six sold from £3,000 to £4,000 with 21 heifers selling from £2,000 to £3,000.

