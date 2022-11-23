British Blue Champion at the RUAS Beef and Lamb Championships, shown by Eamon McGarry from Dundrod and owned by James Alexander from Randalstown.

The Jalex herd of Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown, took home multiple awards and secured many of the leading prices at the RUAS Beef and Lamb Championships held at Balmoral Park on Tuesday.

However, the coveted Allams cup for the supreme champion went, in the fourth year in a row, to JCB Commercials for their 2021-born Limousin x Blue heifer, Totally Illegal. Tipping the scales at 712kg, the heifer sold for £6,500 to an English butcher, Tony Kitson.

But it was the Jalex herd who was the big winner on the night. Their February 2021-born British Blue heifer was reserve supreme champion and later sold for £7,500.

This was bettered by another Jalex-owned Blue heifer, which won the breeding heifer championship. Due to calve in March 2023, this January 2021-born prize winner topped the sale at £10,000.

The younger members of the Alexander family also had their moment in the spotlight, as James’ daughter Mya won the YFCU class and saw her April 2021-born Blue heifer sell for £8,000.

Elsewhere, the housewife’s champion was won by Robert Millar, Magherafelt, with his May 2021 born Limousin heifer selling for £3,000.

The calf championship went to Joseph McCarragher, Armagh, with an April 2022-born Limousin heifer weighing 330kg, which later made £2,900.

In the sheep classes, the best butcher pair went to Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick, for Beltex-sired animals.

