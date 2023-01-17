This Suffolk gimmer will go under the hammer at the 2023 Jalex Jewels sale. She is the last Scrogton Jack The Lad daughter out of one of the flock's foundation females. / Alfie Shaw

After a great finish to 2022 with the successful Jalex Select Winter Wonders sale, James Alexander and his team will be kicking off the 2023 sale season with the Jalex Jewels sale.

The pedigree Suffolk gimmers sale is set to take place online through Harrison and Hetherington and Mart Eye from Friday 20 January to Sunday 22 January.

James has described this batch of females as a “super run of Suffolk gimmers”, which are all due to lamb from 12 February onwards to the £7,000 Howgillfoot Tup.

Howgillfoot Tup, which was the 2022 Shrewsbury ram lamb champion, is sired by Howgillfoot Sniper and his dam is a maternal sister to Lakeview No Limits.

There are approximately 25 lots due to go under the hammer from the Maedi Visna accredited and Scrapie monitored flock next weekend.

This batch of Suffolk gimmers all carry excellent breeding, with many going back to the flock's foundation females.

The gimmers will be ready for export straight from the farm to the Republic of Ireland and to mainland UK.

All enquiries can be made directly with James Alexander on 078-167 75501.