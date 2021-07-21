One of the Cooldaniel in-calf heifers offered for sale this Saturday 24 July.

The Jalex on-farm breeding sheep sale returns for its second year on 31 July. Hosted at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, Northern Ireland, over 1,000 sheep will be on offer.

This year’s catalogue consists of 500 Suffolk-cross Cheviot mules, 100 Suffolk-cross half-breeds, 300 Cheviot mules and a selection of Beltex-cross-Cheviot mules.

Speaking about the sale, James Alexander said: “These are sharp-headed hoggets with tight skins and plenty of character that will assist any flock.”

The ewes are naturally grass fed and are vaccinated, dipped and dosed, ready for work.

There will be ringside bidding, along with online bidding through Marteye, via Richard Beattie Auctions.

Cooldaniel Angus heifer sale

After a number of years in the pipeline, the Cooldaniel Angus herd of Michael O’Riordan has finally made the decision to host a heifer production sale.

The sale, set for Macroom Mart this Saturday 24 July at 1.30pm, will consist of 17 pedigree-registered in-calf heifers. These heifers will be calving from September onwards.

The majority of heifers in the sale are AI bred, with pedigrees featuring bulls such as Lisduff Leonardo, HW Farghal, Keirsbeath Karma, Luddenmore Edge, Rossiter Eric Liss Brendan and Netherton Americano.

Heifers will be at the mart early on Saturday for pre-viewing and online bidding is also available through Marteye.