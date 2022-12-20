James Alexander, the Antrim-based specialist in-calf heifer producer, is holding a Christmas sale of approximately 150 Jalex cattle at 1pm on Wednesday 28 December in Randalstown, Co Antrim.

The sale will take place on farm with ringside bidding available alongside online bidding via the Harrison and Hetherington Marteye account.

The sale includes over 130 in-calf heifers, the majority of which have been sourced in the Republic of Ireland.

The sale will have something for everyone, says James Alexander.

There have been some issues in the last few months exporting heifers from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland, but speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Alexander said: “We liaised with the Department of Agriculture and we now have the majority of heifers export eligible for the south of Ireland and the UK.

“The sale also includes three hybrid bulls, one Limousin bull, one pedigree Limousin bull calf and one Charolais bull.

“All heifers have due dates with all heifers also being scanned in-calf with the sex of calf they are carrying.”

Jalex.

Alexander said: “We have something for everybody, some really well-muscled heifers for the show experts and some nice straight heifers for the commercial suckler producer.”

Heifers can be viewed prior to the sale by contacting James Alexander on 0044 781 677 5501.