Macra’s annual national conference/rally was held last weekend in the Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Co Tipperary.

The conference, better known as “the rally”, was a weekend-long event packed with activities.

Host North Tipperary Macra organised a fantastic weekend of entertainment, competitions, the club of the year and the best new member awards sponsored by National Broadband Ireland and the annual young farmer conference, with thanks to this year’s rally sponsor, Tipperary Co-operative.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Colm Markey MEP headlined this year’s ag conference, which had the theme “Food Supply and Securing Our Future”.

The conference was also addressed by Amy Forde, Irish Farmers Journal; Stan Lalor, Teagasc; Gillian Willis, Bord Bia; Siobhán Walsh, Irish Farmers Journal; Nicky Byrne, dairy calf and beef farmer; Aisling Molloy, Future Beef Programme; and James Skehan, Future Beef Farmer.

The competitions that took place over the weekend included the Irish Farmers Journal Know Your Ag quiz, the club of the year and best new member competition, as well as a colour fun run to raise money for Down Syndrome Ireland.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said: “We’re delighted that NBI’s partnership with Macra is entering its second year and we’re especially delighted that Macra’s annual rally could take place in person this year – as that certainly brought an added dimension to the event.”

Reliable broadband

Hendrick said: “We know that reliable broadband infrastructure is vital for the development of rural communities, and the partnership over the last year has been a great fit, given Macra’s presence across the country and given the fact that our project is delivering high-speed broadband infrastructure to 560,000 premises across rural Ireland.”

Mick Curran, CEO of Macra, said: “It was good for the soul to be in Ballykisteen on the October bank holiday weekend. There, we saw the culmination of six months of work by the rally committee that resulted in 1,500 Macra members letting their hair down and enjoying each other’s company in a great setting.”

Macra president John Keane said: “Our members have kept our clubs and regions alive through the pandemic. Last weekend at the rally was a release of anticipation that has built up over three years.

“The joy, the happiness, the coming together, the sheer delight of being part of something bigger than any one of us individually is an experience few can offer, but one we in Macra have in spades.”

Thank you to everyone who attended the rally over the weekend. We loved having you all there.