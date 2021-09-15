Jamie Redknapp poses with some admirers at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Donal O'Leary

Former Liverpool and England soccer star Jamie Redknapp, French footballer Patrice Evra, comedian Romesh Ranganathan and former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff have been spotted at the National Ploughing Championships.

The quartet are understood to be filming for the upcoming season of the Sky series A League of Their Own.

Although the celebrities were being kept under wraps at the Ploughing competition, the Irish Farmers Journal understands that the lads were going to try their hand at ploughing for the TV show.

The National Ploughing Championships are being hosted by a trio of Ratheniska farming families – the Ramsbottoms, Lowrys and Fingletons and the celebrities were spied practising on a few furrows in Ramsbottoms’ field on Tuesday.

They were spotted in west Kerry on Tuesday, from where Redknapp shared a photo of them enjoying a pint in Kruger’s bar in Dun Chaoin.