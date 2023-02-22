All milk processors, with the exception of Strathroy, have opted for a 5p/l cut to base milk prices for January supplies.

The trend was started last week by Lakeland Dairies, with base price cut to 42.5p/l. Dale Farm applied a similar reduction, dropping its base to 43.05p/l. Following on from NI’s two largest processors, Glanbia Cheese announced it was reducing its base to 42p/l. With its 2p/l winter bonus not applying in January, it is effectively a 7p/l reduction when compared to December.

Aurivo is on a base of 41.5p/l for January. However, the west of Ireland processor pays a 2p/l winter bonus on milk delivered last month, putting its suppliers on a starting price of 43.5p/l. Tirlán is also down 5p/l to a starting price of 43.65p/l which includes a 1.5p/l winter bonus.

This leaves Strathroy out in front on base price after it opted for a 2p/l reduction. The Omagh based processor is on a starting price of 45.5p/l, which includes a 1p/l winter bonus.

Meanwhile, at the weekly Dutch Dairy Board (DDB) auction, there were some positive trends with butter up €150 to €4,750/t. It is the third week in a row that butter price has increased, although it is still down nearly €2,500/t on September 2022, and €1,200/t below its price this time last year. Skim milk powder (SMP) also recorded its third successive price increase, rising €70 to €2,570/t. Whole milk powder (WMP) price was unchanged.

In contrast, the New Zealand GDT recorded a 1.5% drop in index price. While butter and cheddar saw prices increasing, SMP and WMP fell by 2.4% and 2% respectively.

