Rainfall so far for January is already twice - if not three times - what it was over the entire month of January in 2022, according to Met Éireann data.

While rainfall for January last year was lower than average, Met Éireann meteorologist Paul Moore said that even when comparing 2023 levels with long-term averages since 1981, the first two weeks of the year have seen between 150% and 200% more rain.

He said rainfall levels are running “above average” at all weather stations so far this month, but that a drier spell is forecast over the next two weeks.

He suggested that this could see the total rainfall for the month of January averaging out, particularly for the east and southeast of the country.

Higher rainfall

As of Sunday, rainfall levels at many Met Éireann weather observatories have far exceeded those of last year.

At Valentia observatory in Kerry, there has been 153mm of rain this month so far, up from 74.6mm for the whole month of January in 2022 and 146.3mm in 2020.

Wetter winters may lie ahead, Met Éireann has said.

Galway’s Mace Head observatory has seen 85mm of rain so far in 2023, trending up from 37.1mm in total for January last year and 95.9mm in 2020.

Johnstown Castle in Wexford has seen 82.8mm of rain to 15 January, while it had a very low 22.7mm for the whole month of January in 2022, almost one quarter of the amount. Total rainfall at the station in January 2020 was 144mm.

The Tipperary observatory at Gurteen has seen 80mm of rain this month so far, up from 46.6mm in total for January 2022 and 63.7mm in 2020.

Trends

Moore highlighted that while January is normally a wet month, climate change “signals” suggest wetter winters and drier summers lie ahead.

He said there are higher moisture levels in the air due to warmer sea temperatures, leading to more rainfall.

