The Brazilian plant will produce fertiliser with a lower impact on the environment, says JBS.

JBS, a global producer of protein-based foods, has started the production of fertilisers at a plant, located in the Guaiçara state of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The plant - Campo Forte Fertilizantes - will produce 150,000t of organic and organ-mineral fertiliser annually through “sustainable practices”, such as the use of organic residues and mineral raw materials, according to JBS.

A spokesperson said the development, costing almost €24m, is in line with the company’s 2040 net zero emissions commitment.

Investment

Executive director at JBS Novos Negócios Susana Carvalho said the fertiliser manufacturing plant is “a good use of the residues from our operations, generating a product with added value, from a highly technological and sustainable industrial process”.

The Campo Forte operation will cater both to companies (B2B) and consumers (B2C), with a consultative and technical sale proposal, supported by laboratory analyses and support in purchase decision making.

The line of fertilisers will increase productivity, boost nutrients and reduces losses, with a lower impact to the environment, according to Carvalho.

Initially, the company will prioritise fertiliser sales for soya bean, corn, coffee, sugarcane, horticultural crops, pastures and forests.

Carvalho said: “Currently, 87% of the volume of fertilisers consumed in Brazil come from import. This represents a major opportunity for the company expansion.”

JBS has over 250,000 employees in production units and offices across all continents, including a team in the United Kingdom.

