The 173hp 542-70 Agri Pro Loadall has a top speed of 50km/h.

R Kennedy & Co, based in Ballymena, Co Antrim, displayed JCB’s latest flagship Loadall. The 542-70 Agri Pro claims the title of being the firm’s first 50km/h Loadall model.

It is equipped with JCB’s own four-cylinder 173hp JCB DieselMax engine paired with the firm’s DualTech VT hydro-mechanical transmission. This is essentially a hybrid between a hydrostatic transmission up to 22km/h before the mechanical drive element kicks in past this speed.

The variable output piston type hydraulic pump is capable of delivering up to 160l/min.

A new auto-engaging smooth ride boom suspension system, coupled with JCB’s latest Smart Hydraulic technology, improves user operation. Lift capacity of the latest 542-70 is 4,200kg, while maximum lift height is 7.04m.

Buyers can opt for a standard or climate-control air conditioning cab, a half-leather heated and ventilated air suspension seat inside the Command Plus cab with its new shock and vibration-damping rubber spring and polymer damping mounts.

The 542-70 Agri Pro has a starting list price from €135,000 plus VAT.