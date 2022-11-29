Maximum lift capacity is 1,400kg while lift capacity at the full 4m reach is 525kg.

JCB has entered the growing market of compact telescopic loaders with the introduction of the 514-40 model to the Loadall range.

With a height of 1.8m and width of 1.56m, it’s JCB’s most compact telescopic handler to date. Maximum lift capacity is 1,400kg while lift capacity at the full 4m reach is 525kg.

Powering the 514-40 is a 24.7hp Stage V 1.1l diesel engine which churns out 66.9Nm of torque. Power is transferred to the wheels via a Bosch hydrostatic transmission to a two-speed Linde motor which delivers a maximum forward speed of 15km/h. The loader is equipped with permanent four-wheel steer and four-wheel drive.

The 514-40 has an unladen weight of 2,695kg so it can be towed on a 3,500kg trailer behind a 4x4 or light commercial vehicle. The full-width operator’s cab is 20% larger than the previous 516-40 and claims to be a full 200mm wider than competitor models.

Standard features include a 50mm ball hitch, road lights, load control system and JCB’s LiveLink Lite telematics system, while an LED work light package is available as an option.