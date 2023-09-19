Mark Reid, judge Paul Rainey and NICCEC chair Arthur Callaghan, pictured with Hips Don’t Lie, the supreme champion at the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club summer spectacular, from the JCB Commercials team. \ William McElroy

The Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club (NICCEC) found a new home for its summer spectacular this year in the brand new, purpose-built show arena in the Ballymena sale yard in Co Antrim.

This year, the show found itself exceeding all expectations by hitting a new record of entries with over 70 cattle competing on the day.

Taking on the task of judging the cattle classes were no strangers to the show ring, Paul Rainey and Martin McLaughlin.

Martin took on the responsibility of judging the breed classes, butcher’s championship, breeding heifer championship, and best exhibitor-bred animal.

Paul took on the challenge of the calf championships, weight classes and the overall championship.

When it was time to select the overall championship winner, Paul Rainey had a tough call to make.

Alan Veitch, judge Paul Rainey, Arthur Callaghan, club chair, and Charlie Veitch, with the reserve supreme champion at the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club summer spectacular. \William McElroy

However, he soon found his champion in the midweight and overall Limousin champion, Hips Don’t Lie from the team of JCB Commercials from Newtownards, Co Down.

The April 2022-born heifer is sired by Trueman Idol and was purchased by JCB at the Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair from Pearse McNamee.

The supreme pairs champion category at the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club summer spectacular was won by Nigel and Sandra Cochrane, who are pictured with judge Martin McLaughlin and Dovea Genetics sponsor Pearse McNamee. \ William McElroy

The reserve overall championship title was awarded to Alan Veith, who won the lightweight heifer class before he was tapped out as a close second in the championship.