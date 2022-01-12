The new 538-70 Loadall slots into the Series III line up between the current 532-70 and 542-70 model.

JCB says lift capacity is strong in the 4-6m loading zone, with 3,000kg to 3,800kg on offer and 2,500kg to 2,750kg offered at the full 7.01m height, depending on the version.

Like the entire mid-range of Loadalls, the new 538-70 is available with four transmission options, three power outputs and three standard feature and specification levels.

Starting off is the Agri variant, which offers a 109hp JCB DieselMax 448 engine and JCB’s own Torque Lock 4 transmission.

Next up is the Agri Super, which is fitted with a four-speed powershfit transmission and a more tuned version of the same DieselMax 448 engine, outputting 130hp.

Additional power

The Agri Xtra offers an additional 20hp at 150hp and sees the availability of a six-speed Autoshift transmission with automatic and manual modes. Both the Agri Super and Agri Xtra models can be optioned with the DualTech VT transmission either.

Standard features aside from the Command Plus cab include the 140l/min load-sensing hydraulic pump, telematics, reversible cooling fan and auto wheel alignment when switching between steering modes.

All models come as standard with JCB’s Soft Ride boom suspension, apart from the Agri version where it can be specified.