The last time JCB attended Lamma was in 2020.

JCB has announced it will return to Lamma show in 2024 following its absence since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show has taken place twice without the attendance of the native English manufacturer - in May last year and this year, in January, when the event returned to its usual slot in the calendar.

The company stated that Lamma “re-established” its status as Britain’s leading agricultural machinery earlier this year following the events success.

“We are the largest machinery manufacturer in Britain, with a full range of agricultural products to support the farming, commercial horticulture and other rural industries and are delighted to announce our presence at next year’s Lamma," explained JCB agriculture managing director John Smith.

Showcase

“It will be an effective showcase for our products, held at the right time of year in a comfortable environment, and we are looking forward to having face-to-face conversations with existing and potential customers as we present an exciting line-up of existing and new machines,” he added.

Some of the machines expected to be on display include the Loadall 542-70 Agri Pro telescopic handler, the TM 420S telescopic wheeled loader and the 282hp JCB 457S wheeled loading shovel.

Lamma 2024 is scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 January 2024 at the NEC Birmingham.