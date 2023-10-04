JCB has grown its sales turnover in 2022 by a staggering 29.5%, while its profits were up by 10.7%.

Construction and agricultural machinery manufacturer JCB has announced that its profits and turnover rose in 2022. However, it is warning of a less certain outlook for the coming year.

The firm’s sales turnover in 2022 grew to €6.58 billion, up 29.5% from its €5.08 billion turnover in 2021.

Meanwhile, profit before tax grew to €641.9 million, up 10.7% from its €579.4 million profit in 2021.

The manufacturer increased its machine sales by 9.9%, from 95,650 in 2021 to 105,148 in 2022.

Strong balance sheet

JCB said the group maintained a strong balance sheet with no net borrowings throughout 2022.

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald commented: “The Group delivered a strong set of results in 2022 against a backdrop of supply chain disruption, high energy prices and rising levels of inflation.

“The situation for the remainder of this year and into 2024 remains uncertain as some markets and certain sectors are showing early signs of softening.”