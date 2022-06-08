Jeremy O’Toole is a 10th-generation farmer based in Ardoyne just outside Tullow, Co Carlow. Alongside the 250-cow dairy herd which he farms with his wife and kids, Jeremy runs an agricultural contracting business, Ardoyne Contracting.
Aside from tillage operations, all the usual services including pit silage, round baling as well as slurry and dung spreading are provided. Jeremy also harvests up to 2,500 acres of gluten-free oats under contract for Glanbia. Depending on the year, this sees the Tullow man manage anywhere up to five combines and a number of chaser bins.
