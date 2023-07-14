A black 2012 short wheel-base Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from the front of a family farm while they were having their dinner on Thursday 13 July.

The beef and sheep farmer who did not wish to be named told the Irish Farmers Journal that the jeep was stolen between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

“We had just pulled it outside the house when we went in for the dinner. My neighbour was even drawing silage up and down past us and after we came out, it was gone,” he said.

“I was lucky that there were no tools or any cattle cards in the jeep, we were only using it for bits of work around the farm and that,” the Westmeath farmer explained.

It was just the jeep that stolen from the farm at dinner time.

Gardaí have been notified of the robbery and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Delvin Garda Station on 044-966 4193.