The Dealer hears that the much maligned little Jersey cow is set to make a comeback. Jersey bulls and crossbred herds are set to be the big winners from the ICBF’s new carbon sub-index in the economic breeding index (EBI).

Size matters and the smaller cow is much more carbon-efficient than her bigger Holstein cousins. But what about beef, I hear you say?

Well it turns out she’s not too bad there either because the beef figures are now based on age at slaughter rather than just carcase size.

ICBF is going to announce the changes at a meeting in Fermoy on 16 November. Bring the popcorn.