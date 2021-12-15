This year’s RUAS Winter Fair Supreme Interbreed Champion came from Clandeboye Estate Bangor. Shown by Richard Jones from Gorey Co Wexford, pictured with judge Edward Griffiths and Mark Logan, Clandeboye Estate. \ Houston Green

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Winter Fair returned to the Eikon centre outside Lisburn last week having had a year’s break due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Highly anticipated by both breeders and spectators, the event pulled large crowds along with hundreds also watching the judging online.

Tasked with judging all cattle on show at the 35th Winter Fair was Edward Griffiths of the Coachgate herd in England. His vast judging record includes multiple international shows and he may be known to Irish breeders from judging the national dairy show in Millstreet in 2018.

His supreme interbreed champion was Clandeboye Tequila Cookie from the Clandeboye Estate Jersey herd based in Bangor, Co Down. Having come out on top of the Jersey section earlier in the day, she pipped hot competition from the Holstein, Shorthorn and Ayrshire breeds to be awarded the supreme title.

President of the RUAS Billy Martin congratulates Philip Jones from Gorey Co Wexford on picking up Holstein champion and reserve interbreed champion titles.

This prime seven-year-old won the reserve interbreed title at the last winter fair in 2019. Calving for the fifth time in September, this super show cow is currently giving 38 litres per day, of which 6% is fat and 4.2% protein. Sired by Tower Vue Prime Tequila, she gave over 7,500kg of milk in her last lactation, with 800kg of this solids.

Interbreed heifer champion Clandeboye Caramel Cookie looks on as Mark Logan receives the award from Mark Forsythe of Danske Bank.

This topped an exceptional day for the Clandeboye team, who also took the interbreed heifer championship with Clandeboye Caramel Cookie. This November 2018-born heifer is sired by the homebred Clandeboye General, with the dam being the day’s supreme champion Tequilla Cookie.

Having been denied entry to Balmoral show back in September, Southern Irish breeders certainly made their presence known last Thursday, claiming a number of the other leading honours.

Highest of these honours was the reserve supreme interbreed championship which was claimed by Hallow Atwood Carmen, from the Jones family in Wexford.

This 2016-born third-calver is classified VG89 and comes from five consecutive generations of EX dams. Sired by Maple Downs Atwood, she gave over 15,500kg in her last lactation. She won the cow in milk after three calvings class, champion cow and best exhibitor-bred animal on her way to securing the second top accolade of the day.

This topped a super day for the Hallow herd, who also claimed two other first prize placings. First in the junior cow in milk class was Hallow Soloman Twizzle 3. Classified VG89 in her second lactation, she gave over 7,500kg in her first lactation with combined solids of nearly 600kg. Her dam Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET EX96 4E is a former IHFA champion cow of the year.

Taking first place in the heifer born before 1 June 2020 and on or after 1 December 2019 was Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3. This Mr D Apple Diamondback daughter is bred from six generations of VG/EX dams.

Back to the supreme interbreed championship and it was again southern breeders receiving the title of honourable mention. Placing as reserve Holstein champion and supreme interbreed honourable mention was Baldonnel FM Sunshine from John and Cyril Dowling from Dublin. This cow was the supreme champion of the show back in 2018 and later went on to win the Emerald Expo. Sired by Baldonnel Flashmatic she is backed by seven generations of VG/EX dams, including six consecutive generations of EX dams. Calved four months, the fourth-calver has given nearly 45,000kg to date.

Junior interbreed champion with Ava Montgomery (handler), breeder Ailsa Fleming and Carol McMullan of Danske Bank.

In the junior interbreed championship, the Jersey breed again stole the show, with Potterswalls Fillpail Tracy tapped out. This October 2020-born heifer is homebred on both sides, with Potterswalls Fizzy Fillpail the sire and Potterswalls Tequila Tracy the dam.

Standing reserve junior interbreed was southern-bred Jones Crushtime Patricia exhibited by Isobel Jones. This young heifer placed first in the junior Holstein calf class which contained 14 entries, making it one of the toughest of the day. She later claimed junior Holstein champion before standing reserve interbreed to the Jersey heifer.

Taking the breed championship for the Ayrshire breed was Threemile Pretty Rock from Christian Kennan, Co Monaghan. This six year old has a number of championships already under her belt.

Emerald Expo

The IHFA has set 30 April as the date for its all-breeds Emerald Expo 2022 dairy show. The show will again take place at the Virginia showgrounds, Co Cavan. The show will feature Holstein Friesian and Pure Friesian classes along with classes for other dairy breeds. Comprising 23 classes and six championships, the Emerald Expo prize fund of €25,000 is one of the largest for any EU livestock event. Young breeders from Northern Ireland will be invited to participate in the handling classes.